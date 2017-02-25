U.S. Marine Corps Candidates with Officer Selection Offices in central Texas, assault simulated targets during Field Exercise 17-2 on Army National Guard Camp Swift, TX., Feb. 25, 2017. FIEX 17-2 is a bi-annual field exercises in an effort to better prepare candidates for Officer Candidates School (OCS), and reduce attrition at OCS. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Clarence A. Leake)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 00:46 Photo ID: 3216006 VIRIN: 170225-M-NF116-214 Resolution: 3986x2657 Size: 8.35 MB Location: CAMP SWIFT, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forging Future Leaders [Image 1 of 192], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.