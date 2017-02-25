U.S. Marine Corps Candidates with Officer Selection Offices in central Texas, assault simulated targets during Field Exercise 17-2 on Army National Guard Camp Swift, TX., Feb. 25, 2017. FIEX 17-2 is a bi-annual field exercises in an effort to better prepare candidates for Officer Candidates School (OCS), and reduce attrition at OCS. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Clarence A. Leake)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 00:46
|Photo ID:
|3216006
|VIRIN:
|170225-M-NF116-214
|Resolution:
|3986x2657
|Size:
|8.35 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SWIFT, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Forging Future Leaders [Image 1 of 192], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT