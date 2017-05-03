170306-N-OH262-249

170306-N-OH262-164 NORFOLK, Va. (March 6, 2017)--A Civil Service Mariner attached to Military Sealift Command's fleet replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195) tosses a heaving line as the ship pulls into Naval Station Norfolk, March 6. Grumman pulled into port to complete its six-month deployment in support of military operations in the U.S. Sixth Fleet's area of operation. (U.S. Navy photograph by Bill Mesta/released)
