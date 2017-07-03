USS Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment

170307-N-JH384-011



NORFOLK, Va. ( Mar. 7, 2017) Sailors conduct a supply onload inside the hangar bay of aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently pier side during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julio Martinez)

