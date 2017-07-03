170307-N-JH384-011
NORFOLK, Va. ( Mar. 7, 2017) Sailors conduct a supply onload inside the hangar bay of aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently pier side during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julio Martinez)
This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment [Image 1 of 192], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
