Service members with the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force stand at parade rest during morning colors in the Hijudai Maneuver Area, Japan, March 6, 2017. U.S. Marines and sailors participate in the artillery relocation training program to provide timely and accurate fires to sustain military occupational specialty skills, train Marines/sailors in common skills, and promote professional military education for the overall goal of enhancing combat operational readiness and international relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Christian J. Robertson)

