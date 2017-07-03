U.S. Marine Corps veteran John Flores, right, a 2017 Marine Corps Trials shooting coach, assists Master Sgt. Berle Sigman with his stance during a shooting practice at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 7, 2017. Sigman, a Stafford, Va., native, is a member of the Wounded Warrior Battalion-East Team. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSMs) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serve as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victoria A. Taylor)
|03.07.2017
|03.09.2017 00:42
|3215961
|170307-M-AG794-0016
|3840x5760
|1.58 MB
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
This work, 2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Day Two [Image 1 of 192], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
