USS Barry Conducts MultiSail 17 Operations

WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (March 05, 2017) Electrician's Mate Fireman Desiree Mason and Damage Controlman Fireman Edgar Rotundo practice pipe-patching drills during a Damage Control Training Team exercise on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) during MultiSail 17. The bilateral training exercise improves interoperability between the U.S. and Japanese forces. This exercise benefits from realistic, shared training enhancing our ability to work together to confront any contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher A. Veloicaza/Released)

