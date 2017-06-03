31st MEU personnel onload, USS Bonhomme Richard

170306-N-WF272-107

OKINAWA, Japan (March 6, 2017) Marines, assigned to 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), embark the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during a personnel onload. Bonhomme Richard and 31st MEU are scheduled for a routine patrol in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, operating together as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

