Dr. Peter Cho, an electrical engineer in the Marine and Aviation Division at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, is preparing a solar panel to be installed on a building to bring light to a community in the rural city of Mbour in the Republic of Senegal in West Africa. (Photo provided by Dr. Peter Cho/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 00:26
|Photo ID:
|3215757
|VIRIN:
|170212-N-CD277-002
|Resolution:
|3632x5456
|Size:
|4.6 MB
|Location:
|MBOUR, SN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Solar panels [Image 1 of 131], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT