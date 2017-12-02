Solar panels

Dr. Peter Cho, an electrical engineer in the Marine and Aviation Division at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, is preparing a solar panel to be installed on a building to bring light to a community in the rural city of Mbour in the Republic of Senegal in West Africa. (Photo provided by Dr. Peter Cho/Released)

Date Taken: 02.12.2017
Location: MBOUR, SN