ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 6, 2017) –Chief Legalman Carin Deitler qualifies with an M9 pistol during a small arms gun shoot on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima is underway conducting a series of qualifications and certifications as part of the basic phase of training in preparation for future operations and deployments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dary M. Patten/Released)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170306-N-NJ910-0180 [Image 1 of 192], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.