ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 6, 2017) –Chief Legalman Carin Deitler qualifies with an M9 pistol during a small arms gun shoot on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima is underway conducting a series of qualifications and certifications as part of the basic phase of training in preparation for future operations and deployments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dary M. Patten/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 00:43
|Photo ID:
|3215982
|VIRIN:
|170306-N-NJ910-0180
|Resolution:
|2008x3008
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170306-N-NJ910-0180 [Image 1 of 192], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT