1st Marine Logistics Group Food Service Company Participating in WPT Hill Competition

1st Marine Logistics Group, Headquarters Regiment, Food Service Company, U.S. Marine Cpl. Jordan Prunty rolls dough to create biscuits in participation for the Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson Hill Award competitions on Camp Pendleton, Calif. March 6, 2017. Three units from the East Coast to include, Marine Logistics Group, and Marine Headquarters Group competed to see who is the most proficient and efficient in a food service field environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Conner Robbins)

