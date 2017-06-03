170306-N-NJ910-0060

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 6, 2017) – Sailors practice attack team maneuvers during a hangar bay fire drill aboard amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima is underway participating in a series of qualifications and certifications as part of the basic phase of training in preparation for future operations and deployments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Dary M. Patten/Released)

