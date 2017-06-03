A U.S. Marine Corps Recruit with Company E., 2nd Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, sights in at Chosin range on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 6, 2017. Qualifying with the M16-A4 service rifle teaches recruits to understand the weapon system in order to keep with the concept "Every Marine a Rifleman." (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mackenzie Carter/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 00:29
|Photo ID:
|3215793
|VIRIN:
|170306-M-KK705-009
|Resolution:
|5557x3705
|Size:
|9.18 MB
|Location:
|MCRD PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Echo goes to the rifle range [Image 1 of 131], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT