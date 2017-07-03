170307-N-WF272-018 OKINAWA, Japan (March 7, 2017) Marines, assigned to 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), embark amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during a personnel onload. Bonhomme Richard and 31st MEU are scheduled for a routine patrol in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, operating together as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 00:30
|Photo ID:
|3215808
|VIRIN:
|170307-N-WF272-018
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JAPAN, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 31st MEU personnel onload, USS Bonhomme Richard [Image 1 of 131], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT