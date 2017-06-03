170306-N-SQ432-031 Washington, D.C. (March 6, 2017) – Vice Adm. Luke M. McCollum, Chief of Navy Reserve, addresses Sailors from the Navy Reserve during the 102nd Navy Reserve birthday celebration at the U.S. Navy Memorial, March 6. The Navy Reserve was officially established March 3, 1915, by combining 17 state naval militias into a single federal force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Jonathan L. Correa/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 00:43
|Photo ID:
|3215967
|VIRIN:
|170306-N-SQ432-031
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170306-N-SQ432-031 [Image 1 of 192], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT