Military Sealift Command Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195) departs after conducting a replenishment-at-sea for USS Carter Hall (LSD-50), February 3, 2017 at sea. Carter Hall is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group, operating in Europe and the Middle East in the coming months, providing crisis response and contingency support for combatant commanders, including maritime security operations, humanitarian assistance, and advance force operations. . (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Melanye Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 00:44 Photo ID: 3215988 VIRIN: 170303-M-MS784-036 Resolution: 2500x1667 Size: 2.55 MB Location: USNORTHCOM, AT SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carter Hall conducts replenishment-at-sea [Image 1 of 192], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.