Sgt. Maj. Micheal Barrett (ret.), right, speaks to Marines and Sailors with 1st Marine Logistics Group during the 1st MLG Officer and Staff Noncommissioned Officer Mess Night at Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 3, 2017. Barrett, the 17th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, was the honored guest at the mess night, an event designed to foster camaraderie and esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Abbey Perria)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 00:29 Photo ID: 3215790 VIRIN: 170303-M-UT901-242 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 14.01 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1stMLG SNCO, officer mess night [Image 1 of 132], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.