170306-N-OH262-163 NORFOLK, Va. (March 6, 2017)--Military Sealift Command's fleet replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195) pulls into Naval Station Norfolk, March 6. Grumman pulled into port to complete its six-month deployment in support of military operations in the U.S. Sixth Fleet's area of operation. (U.S. Navy photograph by Bill Mesta/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 00:30 Photo ID: 3215799 VIRIN: 170306-N-OH262-163 Resolution: 3971x2836 Size: 5.75 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170306-N-OH262-163 [Image 1 of 131], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.