170303-N-XK809-367 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 3, 2017) A CH-53E Super Stallion, assigned to the “Flying Tigers” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, takes off from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 00:45
|Photo ID:
|3215994
|VIRIN:
|170303-N-XK809-367
|Resolution:
|4499x2994
|Size:
|934.33 KB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Flight Quarters [Image 1 of 192], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT