170307-N-UG095-077
SAN DIEGO (March 7, 2017) Rear Adm. Cathal O’Connor, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three (ESG 3) speaks with Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Michael Barba during a tour of amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is currently in its homeport undergoing a phased maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael T. Eckelbecker/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 00:26
|Photo ID:
|3215763
|VIRIN:
|170307-N-UG095-077
|Resolution:
|1500x2100
|Size:
|538.71 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170307-N-UG095-077 [Image 1 of 132], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT