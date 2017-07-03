170307-N-UG095-077

SAN DIEGO (March 7, 2017) Rear Adm. Cathal O’Connor, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three (ESG 3) speaks with Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Michael Barba during a tour of amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is currently in its homeport undergoing a phased maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael T. Eckelbecker/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 00:26 Photo ID: 3215763 VIRIN: 170307-N-UG095-077 Resolution: 1500x2100 Size: 538.71 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170307-N-UG095-077 [Image 1 of 132], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.