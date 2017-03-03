Seaman Tristan Deck stands as a lookout aboard USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) while it conducts a replenishment-at-sea by Military Sealift Command Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195) February 3, 2017 in the Atlantic Ocean. Carter Hall is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group to operate in Europe and the Middle East in the coming months providing crisis response and contingency support for combatant commanders, including maritime security operations, humanitarian assistance, and advance force operations. . (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Matthew Callahan)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2017 00:42
|Photo ID:
|3215964
|VIRIN:
|170303-M-IN448-044
|Resolution:
|2800x1867
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|USNORTHCOM, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Carter Hall conducts replenishment at sea [Image 1 of 192], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
