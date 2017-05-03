170306-N-OH262-212 NORFOLK, Va. (March 6, 2017)--Military Sealift Command's fleet replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195) pulls into Naval Station Norfolk, March 6. Grumman pulled into port to complete its six-month deployment in support of military operations in the U.S. Sixth Fleet's area of operation. (U.S. Navy photograph by Bill Mesta/released)
03.05.2017
03.09.2017
|3215766
|170306-N-OH262-212
|5067x3619
|3.95 MB
|0
|0
|0
This work, 170306-N-OH262-212 [Image 1 of 131], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
