Martial Arts Training

Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force Sgt. Seishiro Ito a rifleman for 30th Regiment puts on a Bougu during exercise Forest Light at Somagahara, Japan, March 7, 2017. Forest Light is designed to maintain the readiness and interoperability of Japanese Ground Self-Defense Forces and forward deployed U.S. Marines to ensure an effective and rapid response to any contingency in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Juan C. Bustos)

