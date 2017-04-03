170306-N-FV739-014

APRA HARBOR, GUAM (March 6, 2017) Sailors lower the ensign on the forecastle of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) before departing to begin MultiSail17. MultiSail 17 is a bilateral training exercise improving interoperability between the U.S. and Japanese forces. This exercise benefits from realistic, shared training enhancing our ability to work together to confront any contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher A. Veloicaza/Released)

Date Taken: 03.04.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 USS Barry Conducts MultiSail 17 Operations [Image 1 of 131]