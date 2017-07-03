170307-N-UG095-085

SAN DIEGO (March 7, 2017) Rear Adm. Cathal O’Connor, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three (ESG 3) speaks with Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Michael Barba during a tour of amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer is currently in its homeport undergoing a phased maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael T. Eckelbecker/Released)

