NORFOLK (Jan. 27, 2017) Capt. Douglas Beaver, commanding officer of Naval Station Norfolk, speaks during the 21st Annual Virginia International Tattoo press conference. The event is a multicultural music and dance performance that will celebrate the World War I Centennial Commission and the centennial of Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bill Dodge/Released)

