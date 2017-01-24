Recruits from India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, march on Sheppard Field while conducting close order drill at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 25. Drill instills in the recruits attention to detail and instant and willing obedience to orders. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. India Company is scheduled to graduate Feb. 24.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 00:20 Photo ID: 3131452 VIRIN: 170124-M-FB653-047 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 2.92 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, India Company - Close Order Drill [Image 1 of 77], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.