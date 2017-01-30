170130-N-XN177-022 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 30, 2017) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jonathan Black, from Owensboro, Ky. administers oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray to Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Quentin Aldrich, from Chicago during a security qualification course on board Fleet Activities (FLEACT) Yokosuka. FLEACT Yokosuka provides, maintains, and operates base facilities and services in support of 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, 83 tenant commands, and 24,000 military and civilian personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart/Released)

