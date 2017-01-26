CORONADO, California (January 26, 2017) Sea and shore Commander, Naval Air Force, Pacific Sailor of the Year (SOY) finalists take the stage during the 2016 SOY announcement ceremony. SOY finalists from Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet; Commander, Naval Surface Force, Pacific; Commander, Naval Air Force, Pacific; and Commander, Submarine Force, Pacific spect the week in San Diego attending various historic, educational and recognition events. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Class Paolo Bayas/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 01:19
|Photo ID:
|3132187
|VIRIN:
|170126-N-TE278-187
|Resolution:
|3000x2002
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170126-N-TE278-187 [Image 1 of 317], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
