Pfc. John W. Killingsworth, honor graduate for Platoon 1002, Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, graduated boot camp Jan. 27, 2017. Killingsworth is from Calera, Ala. (Photo by Lance Cpl. Maximiliano Bavastro)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 01:20
|Photo ID:
|3132190
|VIRIN:
|170127-M-MF691-029
|Resolution:
|3840x5760
|Size:
|4.74 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
This work, Charlie Company – Graduation Ceremony – Jan. 27, 2017 [Image 1 of 317], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
