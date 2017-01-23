U.S. Marines with 1/10 FIREX 1-17

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Caleb A. Bartlett, field artillery fire control man with Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division (2d MARDIV), hangs lighting in a tent as part of Fire Exercise 1-17 (FIREX) on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 23, 2017. FIREX 1-17 is a battalion level exercise designed to allow multiple batteries to train together in order to improve internal standard operating procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis C. Schneider)

