Oscar Company MCMAP

U.S. Marine Corps Rct. Kaitlin Riddle with platoon 4012, O. Co., 4th Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, prepares for instructions during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) class at the 4th Battalion thunder dome on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., Jan 24, 2017. MCMAP tan belt techniques are taught to recruits throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Stegall/Released)
