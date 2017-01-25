170125-N-ZY039-035



ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2017) - Chief Gunner's Mate Vuong Nguyen and Gunner's Mate Seaman Christopher Dang count out ammunition rounds before a live fire exercise aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58). Laboon is deployed with the George H. W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class J. R. DiNiro/ Released)

Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170125-N-ZY039-035, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.