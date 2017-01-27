170127-N-BR087-002
BREMERTON, Washington (Jan. 27, 2017) Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Timothy Hannah, from Largo, Florida, tightens the jaws on a chuck to clamp on a coupling used for weld fittings in USS John C. Stennis' (CVN 74) machinery shop. John C. Stennis is currently in port preparing for a planned incremental availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cole C. Pielop / Not Released)
01.27.2017
01.31.2017
3131419
170127-N-BR087-002
6869x4584
986.72 KB
BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
0
0
0
