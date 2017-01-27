Command Master Chief Jondell Ritchie, Naval Legal Service Command poses for a photo with Legalman 1st Class Debra Glaspie and Legalman 1st Class Shenika Mayes after the announcement of the 2016 JAG Legalman of the Year and Naval Legal Service Command Sailor of the Year at the Washington Navy Yard. (U.S. Navy photo by Natalie Morehouse/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 00:16 Photo ID: 3131407 VIRIN: 170127-N-YP490-157 Resolution: 5400x3600 Size: 3.65 MB Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, U. Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170127-N-YP490-157 [Image 1 of 77], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.