170126-N-PP996-109

170127-N-PP996-109 SUVA, FIJI (Jan. 27, 2017) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Samuel Elliot, from New Virginia, Iowa, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), rakes leaves at a retirement home during a community relations project in Suva, Fiji. Michael Murphy is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Danny Kelley/Released)
This work is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
