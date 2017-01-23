U.S. Marines with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division (2d MARDIV), utilize a MV-22B Osprey (USMC) during a helo raid as part of Fire Exercise 1-17 (FIREX) on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 24, 2017. FIREX 1-17 is a battalion level exercise designed to allow multiple batteries to train together in order to improve internal standard operating procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis C. Schneider)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 01:21 Photo ID: 3132199 VIRIN: 170124-M-GQ832-0037 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 6.24 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines with 1/10 FIREX 1-17 [Image 1 of 317], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.