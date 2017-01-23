U.S. Marines with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division (2d MARDIV), utilize a MV-22B Osprey (USMC) during a helo raid as part of Fire Exercise 1-17 (FIREX) on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 24, 2017. FIREX 1-17 is a battalion level exercise designed to allow multiple batteries to train together in order to improve internal standard operating procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexis C. Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 01:21
|Photo ID:
|3132199
|VIRIN:
|170124-M-GQ832-0037
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|6.24 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
This work, U.S. Marines with 1/10 FIREX 1-17 [Image 1 of 317], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
