Pre-flight checks

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 27, 2017) Marines aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) perform preflight checks on an AV-8B Harrier II assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced) during flight operations. Bataan is underway conducting a composite training unit exercise with its amphibious ready group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb Strong/Released)

Date Taken: 04.08.2016 Date Posted: 01.31.2017