Pre-flight checks

170127-N-UE100-072
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 27, 2017) Marines aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) perform preflight checks on an AV-8B Harrier II assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced) during flight operations. Bataan is underway conducting a composite training unit exercise with its amphibious ready group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb Strong/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 00:16
|Photo ID:
|3131401
|VIRIN:
|Resolution:
|2470x1644
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
