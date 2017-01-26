Staff Sgt. James McGregor poses with his family after being promoted to his current rank at Recruiting Station Twin Cities in Fort Snelling, Minnesota, Jan. 1, 2015. He was pinned on by his wife, Melissa McGregor, and son, Ayden McGregor. James McGregor currently serves as the Regional Network Operations and Security Center Watch Chief for Marine Corps Forces Reserve.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 01:21 Photo ID: 3132205 VIRIN: 170126-M-ZZ999-002 Resolution: 640x960 Size: 75.83 KB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Study dispels myths surrounding Exceptional Family Member Program [Image 1 of 317], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.