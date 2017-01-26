Study dispels myths surrounding Exceptional Family Member Program

Staff Sgt. James McGregor poses with his family after being promoted to his current rank at Recruiting Station Twin Cities in Fort Snelling, Minnesota, Jan. 1, 2015. He was pinned on by his wife, Melissa McGregor, and son, Ayden McGregor. James McGregor currently serves as the Regional Network Operations and Security Center Watch Chief for Marine Corps Forces Reserve.
