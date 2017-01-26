Mrs. Gail Walters, wife of the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Glenn M. Walters, visits MCAS Cherry Point

Mrs. Gail Walters, the wife of the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Glenn M. Walters, visits the Roadhouse restaurant, home of the Single Marine Program at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, Jan. 27, 2016. Mrs. Walters visited MCAS Cherry Point to view the facilities and programs offered to Marines and families. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Anthony J. Brosilow/Released)

