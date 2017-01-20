170121-N-WG055-036 NORFOLK (January 21, 2017) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Stephen Potthoff kisses his wife goodbye before USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) departs from Naval Station Norfolk. The aircraft carrier is deploying as part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyle A. Moore /Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 01:22
|Photo ID:
|3132214
|VIRIN:
|170121-N-WG055-036
|Resolution:
|1874x1339
|Size:
|441.37 KB
|Location:
|USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missle destoyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS Tr [Image 1 of 317], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
