A Marine with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, conducts entry control point training during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 2-17, aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Jan. 21, 2017. ITX is a combined-arms exercise which gives all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force an opportunity to utilize capabilities during large scale missions to become a more ready fighting force. 1/3 is currently participating as the ground combat element for this exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron S. Patterson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 00:17
|Photo ID:
|3131422
|VIRIN:
|170121-M-QH615-061
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|MCAGCC, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Entry control point training [Image 1 of 76], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
