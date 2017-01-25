(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    India 3/6 Conducts Fast Roping [Image 2 of 317]

    India 3/6 Conducts Fast Roping

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services   

    Sgt. Matthew Haines, a squad leader with India Co, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines, gives a safety brief to Marines before conducting a fast-roping exercise aboard USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) on Jan. 25, 2017 as part of Composite Training Unit Exercise. Haines is serving as the fast rope master for the event. COMPTUEX is a compilation of training scenarios designed to solidify unit cohesion and refine operational efficiency prior to their upcoming deployment as an integrated unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Adaecus G. Brooks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 01:23
    Photo ID: 3132232
    VIRIN: 170125-M-AS864-009
    Resolution: 2400x1424
    Size: 244.42 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India 3/6 Conducts Fast Roping [Image 1 of 317], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Toast to the New Year
    India 3/6 Conducts Fast Roping
    170129-N-KP948-040
    U.S. Marines with 1/10 FIREX 1-17
    U.S. Marines with 1/10 FIREX 1-17
    170126-N-PP996-109
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missle destoyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS Tr
    Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps visits Camp Lejeune
    170127-N-MQ132-054
    Study dispels myths surrounding Exceptional Family Member Program
    170126-N-KP948-263
    U.S. Marines with 1/10 FIREX 1-17
    The Defense Video and Imagery Distribution System
    170127-N-MQ132-065
    Charlie Company – Graduation Ceremony – Jan. 27, 2017
    170126-N-TE278-187
    Virginia International Tattoo
    170130-N-XN177-022
    Live-fire
    Las Pulgas (1964)
    170126-N-JE719-034
    170128-N-HB733-067
    Toast to the New Year
    USS Green Bay Gunner’s Mates conduct maintenance on M240B machine guns
    170126-N-YL053-176
    U.S. Marines with 1/10 FIREX 1-17
    COMPTUEX MCMAP
    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) gets Replenishment-At-Sea
    U.S. Marines with 1/10 FIREX 1-17
    Burner Barrel assembly
    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) gets Replenishment-At-Sea
    Oscar Company MCMAP
    USS America conducts mass casualty drill
    170127-N-CG677-043
    170127-N-BR551-027
    Virginia International Tattoo
    170127-N-JI086-007
    USS Gridley Celebrates Change of Command
    170127-N-KP948-069
    170127-N-CG677-090
    170128-N-HX127-007
    Hue City is deploying as part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations
    170127-N-HB733-228
    U.S. Marines with 1/10 FIREX 1-17
    COMPTUEX
    170129-N-KP948-022
    Sailors dress up, run in 'Superhero 5K'
    170128-N-KP948-185
    Harboring spills
    170128-N-KP948-071
    170126-N-KP948-152
    170128-N-KP948-173
    U.S. Marines with 1/10 FIREX 1-17
    Toast to the New Year
    Toast to the New Year
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missle destoyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS Tr
    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) Sailors Navigate Through Pacific Ocean
    170129-N-KP948-031
    COMPTUEX
    170127-N-KP948-029
    Toast to the New Year
    170127-N-JI086-003
    Marines stay busy on ship
    Toast to the New Year
    Entry control point training
    170126-N-PP996-126
    HSM-78 Performs Flight Quarters aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)
    170127-N-MQ132-048
    Lava Dogs hone their skills on the range
    Toast to the New Year
    170126-N-KP948-272
    U.S. Marines with 1/10 FIREX 1-17
    Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps visits Camp Lejeune
    Harboring spills
    170126-N-CG677-090
    COMPTUEX MCMAP
    Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps visits Camp Lejeune
    170130-N-XN177-011
    Into the forward...
    Toast to the New Year
    Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps visits Camp Lejeune
    Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps visits Camp Lejeune
    Into the forward...
    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) Performs VBSS Training
    Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans Super Bowl tournament
    170128-N-KP948-195
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    170119-N-LR795-024
    170128-N-HX127-049
    Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans Super Bowl tournament
    USS SAN DIEGO and NMCB 4 conduct load training
    COMPTUEX
    COMPTUEX
    Marines stay busy on ship
    Adjusting Fire: Task Force Southwest Marines prepare for deployment
    170128-N-JI086-094
    170119-N-LR795-068
    170127-N-BR551-017
    USS Olympia Visits Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missle destoyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS Tr
    VBSS does Live-Fire Drill Aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)
    Toast to the New Year
    170128-N-HX127-043
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    U.S. Marines with 1/10 FIREX 1-17
    Burner Barrel assembly
    170127-N-EM227-002
    India 3/6 Conducts Fast Roping
    SPMAGTF Marines train with Jordanian Marines
    Live-fire
    Welding Work
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    New Orleans Mayor's Military Advisory Council information brief
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) conducts unit-level training
    COMPTUEX
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) conducts unit-level training
    170127-N-EM227-003
    160117-N-CF980-003
    Virginia International Tattoo
    Equipment Inventory
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    PT on Gator Beach
    COMPUTEX
    170119-N-EM227-001
    Harboring spills
    Dental
    170126-N-CG677-020
    170127-N-KP948-087
    170127-N-JI086-029
    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) gets Replenishment-At-Sea
    NMCB 11 Deployment 2016
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Flight Quarters
    Charlie Company – Graduation Ceremony – Jan. 27, 2017
    Virginia International Tattoo
    Live-fire Exercise
    Entry control point training
    VBSS Team runs drill aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)
    U.S. Marines with 1/10 FIREX 1-17
    NMCB 11 Deployment 2016
    170127-N-WX580-016
    Toast to the New Year
    Lava Dogs hone their skills on the range
    Sniffing out the bombs
    Toast to the New Year
    170128-N-HB733-050
    170127-N-WX580-264
    Harboring spills
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) conducts unit-level training
    170126-N-N0901-001
    Live-fire exercise
    170130-N-XN177-050
    NBU 7 LCAC embarks USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    Alpha Company breaks barriers
    HMLA-269 welcomes new sergeant major
    Toast to the New Year
    Toast to the New Year
    170125-N-ZY039-043
    AV-8B Harrier Maintenance
    CMC Speaks at International Armored Vehicle Conference
    Adjusting Fire: Task Force Southwest Marines prepare for deployment
    PT on Gator Beach
    170127-N-YP490-151
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) conducts unit-level training
    Lava Dogs hone their skills on the range
    Adjusting Fire: Task Force Southwest Marines prepare for deployment
    Charlie Company – Graduation Ceremony – Jan. 27, 2017
    170125-N-ZY039-019
    USS America conducts mass casualty drill
    SPMAGTF Marines train with Jordanian Marines
    U.S. Marines with 1/10 FIREX 1-17
    India 3/6 Conducts Fast Roping
    1/2 assumes authority of BSRF
    Lava Dogs hone their skills on the range
    U.S. Marines with 1/10 FIREX 1-17
    170128-N-HX127-048
    170127-N-EM227-001
    170128-N-HX127-021
    170128-N-JI086-072
    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG) Sailors Load Ammunition
    170128-N-JI086-026
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170128-N-KP948-040
    170127-N-KP948-035
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    November Company CFT
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) conducts unit-level training
    170128-N-KP948-138
    Toast to the New Year
    170129-N-KP948-037
    November Company CFT
    170127-N-NJ416-0003
    MWSS-271 Marines qualify on M249 SAW during weapons systems training
    170126-N-KP948-153
    Burner Barrel assembly
    170128-N-KP948-014
    Toast to the New Year
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170125-N-ZY039-027
    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) Sailors Navigate Through Pacific Ocean
    Maj. Gen. Love visits MCAS Cherry Point, gets firsthand look of AV-8B Harrier capabilities
    170125-N-ZY039-052
    170125-N-OR477-033
    U.S. Marines with 1/10 FIREX 1-17
    170127-N-JI086-017
    Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps visits Camp Lejeune
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missle destoyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS Tr
    170127-N-MQ132-066
    Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps visits Camp Lejeune
    170128-N-KP948-160
    U.S. Marines with 1/10 FIREX 1-17
    170130-N-XN177-005
    Virginia International Tattoo
    170126-N-TE278-057
    Charlie Company – Graduation Ceremony – Jan. 27, 2017
    Adjusting Fire: Task Force Southwest Marines prepare for deployment
    PT on the flight deck
    Harboring spills
    Towing Exercise
    AV-8 Harrier
    U.S. Marines with 1/10 FIREX 1-17
    U.S. Marines with 1/10 FIREX 1-17
    170127-N-JI086-026
    170127-N-NJ416-0001
    Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps visits Camp Lejeune
    Toast to the New Year
    170127-N-MQ132-069
    VBSS does Live-Fire Drill Aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)
    170128-N-HB733-157
    170125-N-ZY039-017
    USS Olympia Visits Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton
    170128-N-HX127-027
    Lava Dogs hone their skills on the range
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Fast Cruise
    Award Binder Instert for USS America
    170127-N-NJ416-0002
    Harboring spills
    170125-N-ZY039-011
    170128-N-KP948-216
    170127-N-WX580-146
    170126-N-CG677-043
    170126-N-TE278-053
    Toast to the New Year
    170125-N-ZY039-080
    Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans Super Bowl tournament
    U.S. Marines with 1/10 FIREX 1-17
    India Company - Close Order Drill
    Harboring spills
    170125-N-ZY039-035
    2nd MAW CG visits Fightertown
    170127-N-KP948-052
    170128-N-KP948-078
    170127-N-WX580-254
    Oscar Company MCMAP
    Mrs. Gail Walters, wife of the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Glenn M. Walters, visits MCAS Cherry Point
    Charlie Company – Graduation Ceremony – Jan. 27, 2017
    Entry control point training
    170127-N-BR087-002
    170126-N-TE278-212
    U.S. Marines with 1/10 FIREX 1-17
    Virginia International Tattoo
    170127-N-YP490-157
    Toast to the New Year
    Pre-flight checks
    COMPTUEX
    Toast to the New Year
    Toast to the New Year
    SURFPAC Sea SOY
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) conducts unit-level training
    NMCB 11 Deployment 2016
    170128-N-KP948-075
    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) Performs VBSS Training
    COMPTUEX
    November Company CFT
    170128-N-KP948-100
    Harrier
    Flight ops
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    U.S. Marines with 1/10 FIREX 1-17
    NBU 7 LCAC embarks USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    Sailors dress up, run in 'Superhero 5K'
    170128-N-KP948-080
    170126-N-TE278-231
    USS Bonhomme Richard Leadership Conducts Transgender Policy Training
    170125-N-ZY039-101
    170127-N-WX580-102
    Toast to the New Year
    160117-N-CF980-001
    VBSS Team runs drill aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)
    170128-N-JI086-030
    Marines fast rope while on ship
    Marines expand capabilities for ‘every clime and place’
    November Company Confidence Course
    170119-N-LR795-059
    Toast to the New Year
    Sailors dress up, run in 'Superhero 5K'
    170127-N-KP948-020
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) conducts unit-level training
    170128-N-KP948-147
    USS America conducts mass casualty drill
    Hue City is deploying as part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations
    VBSS Team runs drill aboard USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)
    U.S. Marines with 1/10 FIREX 1-17
    Charlie Company – Graduation Ceremony – Jan. 27, 2017
    USS America conducts mass casualty drill
    Alpha Company breaks barriers
    Lava Dogs hone their skills on the range
    170127-N-SS492-702
    170130-N-XN177-032
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missle destoyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS Tr
    1/2 assumes authority of BSRF
    Marines expand capabilities for ‘every clime and place’
    Marines fast rope while on ship
    Adjusting Fire: Task Force Southwest Marines prepare for deployment
    USS America conducts mass casualty drill
    Into the forward...
    170126-N-PP996-091

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    COMPTUEX
    24th MEU
    Composite Training Unit Exercise
    USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19)
    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Fastrope
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    India Co 3rd Battalion 6th Marines
    I Co 3/6

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT