India 3/6 Conducts Fast Roping

Sgt. Matthew Haines, a squad leader with India Co, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines, gives a safety brief to Marines before conducting a fast-roping exercise aboard USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) on Jan. 25, 2017 as part of Composite Training Unit Exercise. Haines is serving as the fast rope master for the event. COMPTUEX is a compilation of training scenarios designed to solidify unit cohesion and refine operational efficiency prior to their upcoming deployment as an integrated unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Adaecus G. Brooks)

