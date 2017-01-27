Harboring spills

U.S. Sailors and facilities personnel respond to a simulated spill during a spill training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 27, 2017. The air station conducts an annual spill training exercise to evaluate response time, efficiency and to prepare for any spills that may occur. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob A. Farbo)

