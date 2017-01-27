170127-N-GP524-109
NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 27, 2017) Professional dancer Sarah Flatley performs during the Virginia International Tattoo press conference. The 21st annual Virginia International Tattoo, scheduled for April 27-30, is a multicultural music and dance performance that will celebrate the World War I Centennial Commission and the centennial of Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bill Dodge/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2017 00:16
|Photo ID:
|3131410
|VIRIN:
|170118-N-GP524-057
|Resolution:
|4459x3185
|Size:
|838.72 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Virginia International Tattoo [Image 1 of 78], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
