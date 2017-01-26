170126-N-TE278-212

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CORONADO, California (January 26, 2017) Vice Adm. Mike Shoemaker, commander, U.S. Naval Air Forces, speaks to guests and the 2016 Sailor of the Year (SOY) finalists during a SOY announcement ceremony. SOY finalists from Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet; Commander, Naval Surface Force, Pacific; Commander, Naval Air Force, Pacific; and Commander, Submarine Force, Pacific spect the week in San Diego attending various historic, educational and recognition events. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Class Paolo Bayas/Released)

