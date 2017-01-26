Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps visits Camp Lejeune

A U.S. Marine with 2nd Marine Division utilizes a Supporting Arms Virtual Trainer during a visit from Gen. Glenn Walters, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 26, 2017. The purpose of the visit was to increase awareness and capabilities of ground simulation and simulator training systems in support of operational forces combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Abraham Lopez)
