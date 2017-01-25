170125-N-AV754-015 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2017) Marines assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct maintenance on an AV-8B Harrier aircraft on the starboard aircraft elevator of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The ship is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan Thompson/Released)

