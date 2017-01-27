170127-N-WX580-254 SAN DIEGO ( January 27, 2017) Capt. David Walt addresses guests for the first time as Commander, Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Pacific (CHSMWP) during a change of command ceremony held at Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 41. CHSMWP is responsible for overseeing the operation of five Pacific Fleet HSM Carrier Air Wing Squadrons, four Pacific Fleet HSM Operational Expeditionary Squadrons, one Fleet Replacement Squadron, a weapons school and an Aviation Support Department. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class La'Cordrick Wilson/Released)
