170127-N-WX580-254 SAN DIEGO ( January 27, 2017) Capt. David Walt addresses guests for the first time as Commander, Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Pacific (CHSMWP) during a change of command ceremony held at Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 41. CHSMWP is responsible for overseeing the operation of five Pacific Fleet HSM Carrier Air Wing Squadrons, four Pacific Fleet HSM Operational Expeditionary Squadrons, one Fleet Replacement Squadron, a weapons school and an Aviation Support Department. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class La'Cordrick Wilson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 01.31.2017 00:18 Photo ID: 3131434 VIRIN: 170127-N-WX580-254 Resolution: 3596x2400 Size: 941.29 KB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170127-N-WX580-254 [Image 1 of 77], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.