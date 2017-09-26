Naval Surface Force Commander visits Sasebo based ships

170926-N-IO414-035

SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 26, 2017) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Joshua Handegard, from Evansville, Ind., (left, holding microphone) assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), speaks with Vice Adm. Tom Rowden, commander, Naval Surface Forces, during a question and answer session of an all-hands call. Rowden is visiting Fleet Activities Sasebo, home of U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed amphibious ships, to better understand forward-deployed readiness challenges and to discuss the role of the new Naval Surface Group Western Pacific organization. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Crouch / Released)

