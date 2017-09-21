170921-N-CR843-007 OAK HARBOR, Wash. (Sept. 21, 2017)

Aviation Machinist Mate 3rd Class Ouachita Tervil assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 sings the national anthem during a ceremony commemerating the 75th anniversary of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI). The ceremony held on Ault Field onboad NASWI celebrated the past, present and future of the naval installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juan S. Sua/Released)

